Skeletal Remains of a Man Who Went Missing in 2013 Have Been Found in the Woods in Pennsylvania

News
Christopher Story, white man, closed lip smile
Federal Bureau of Investigation
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:50 AM PST, March 2, 2023

K9 cadaver dogs found the remains of Christopher Story, 40.

The skeletal remains of a man who went missing in 2013 have been found in a wooded area in Pennsylvania.

The remains were found in Taylor Township and identified by the local coroner as Christopher Story, 40, a man who mysteriously disappeared from his residence on August 11, 2013, according to a statement released by the New Castle Police Department (NCPD).

“He left behind his wallet, phone charger, and medication,” an FBI missing person flier said. “Story has surgical pins/rods in his spine and may walk with a limp. Without medication, Christopher Story may appear agitated and may also appear confused or suffer hallucinations.”

Despite the time that has passed, they continued to investigate his disappearance aggressively in hopes of discovering what happened to him, NCPD said in a statement. 

The remains were found by K9 cadaver dogs, police said.

“After examining the remains and looking for certain medical characteristics and comparing X-rays, Coroner Richard “RJ” Johnson notified the detectives and New Castle Police that the remains are those of missing person Chris Story,” said NCPD.

According to NCPD, the coroner has not concluded what the cause or manner of death was but the remains will be sent to the FBI for forensic testing. 

The New Castle Detective Bureau is actively investigating Story’s death.  

Related Stories

Man Suspected In 1983 Murder Dies by Suicide After Detective Interview
Aristocrat Mom and Sex-Offender Dad's Baby Found Dead in Woods: Cops
Suspect Still at Large After Killing 4 and Injuring 4 in Hit-and-Run
Cops Identify Man Whose Remains Were Found in Ohio 1987 With DNANews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Aristocrat Constance Marten and Sex-Offender Mark Gordon's Missing Baby Found Dead in Countryside, Cops Say
Aristocrat Constance Marten and Sex-Offender Mark Gordon's Missing Baby Found Dead in Countryside, Cops Say
1

Aristocrat Constance Marten and Sex-Offender Mark Gordon's Missing Baby Found Dead in Countryside, Cops Say

Crime
GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party
GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party
2

GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party

Politics
Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult
Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult
3

Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult

Crime
Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money
Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money
4

Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money

Crime
5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage
5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage
5

5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage

Health
17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police
17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police
6

17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police

Crime