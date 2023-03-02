The skeletal remains of a man who went missing in 2013 have been found in a wooded area in Pennsylvania.

The remains were found in Taylor Township and identified by the local coroner as Christopher Story, 40, a man who mysteriously disappeared from his residence on August 11, 2013, according to a statement released by the New Castle Police Department (NCPD).

“He left behind his wallet, phone charger, and medication,” an FBI missing person flier said. “Story has surgical pins/rods in his spine and may walk with a limp. Without medication, Christopher Story may appear agitated and may also appear confused or suffer hallucinations.”

Despite the time that has passed, they continued to investigate his disappearance aggressively in hopes of discovering what happened to him, NCPD said in a statement.

The remains were found by K9 cadaver dogs, police said.

“After examining the remains and looking for certain medical characteristics and comparing X-rays, Coroner Richard “RJ” Johnson notified the detectives and New Castle Police that the remains are those of missing person Chris Story,” said NCPD.

According to NCPD, the coroner has not concluded what the cause or manner of death was but the remains will be sent to the FBI for forensic testing.

The New Castle Detective Bureau is actively investigating Story’s death.

Related Stories