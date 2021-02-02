Skilled Mountaineer Dies in Fatal Fall from Rock Slide in Death Valley

A 38-year-old skilled mountain climber who was descending a canyon in California's Death Valley National Park fell to his death when he was caught in a rockslide, authorities said.

Justin Ibershoff, 38, of Los Angeles, died at the scene in the desert on Jan. 30, according to a statement from the park and the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened while Ibershoff was coming down Deimos Canyon with six friends. The terrain was rocky and steep. Park officials said Ibershoff apparently stepped on a stone that gave way, triggering a rockslide that swept him past two companions and over the edge of the 95-foot-tall dry fall.

Ibershoff and the other members of his party had reportedly descended this canyon several times before, the statement said.

The group used an emergency locator beacon to call for assistance. Inyo County search-and-rescue and Death Valley park rangers were aided by helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

A helicopter crew was able to locate Ibershoff's body.

The area is considered unstable and climbers were advised to avoid the canyon's upper section, authorities said, CBS News reported.

Rim of the World Climbing Club announced the death of its member on Facebook.

“Justin was involved in an unfortunate canyoneering accident in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, January 30th, 2021,” said club president Brad MacArthur, who described Ibershoff as an accomplished rock climber, active mountaineer, canyoneer, peak bagger and split boarder, who spent much time in the Eastern Sierra.

“Justin was one of the nicest people I have ever met, one of the safest rock climbers I knew, and an overall good human being," the president said. "He was quiet and humble, but when that smirky smile would sweep across his face you just knew he was going to say something hilarious with his subtle dry sense of humor," wrote MacArthur.

“I am so sad to lose a good friend. The world has lost a truly good human being. The club has lost a valued member.”

