Skilyr Hicks, Former Contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Dead at 23

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:18 AM PST, December 9, 2021

The Pickens County Sheriff's office told Inside Edition Digital that Skilyr Hicks died of a suspected drug overdose. The investigation is ongoing, pending a toxicology report.

When Skilyr Hicks appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2013, the 14-year-old sang a song she wrote to her late father.

Sadly, just nine years later, Skilyr has passed away as well. 

Skilyr was found in the bathroom of a home in Liberty, South Carolina, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Pickens, South Carolina, coroner confirmed to Inside Edition Digital.

Skilyr's mother told TMZ that Skilyr was found in a friend's home, but she doesn't know the actual homeowner. 

"I'll miss her voice, her long warm hugs, her constantly making jokes using puns," Skilyr's sister Breelyn wrote on Facebook. "Her ability to create music that inspired thousands of people."

Skilyr was 23 years old.

