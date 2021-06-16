There was chaos in the courtroom Tuesday as Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was cleared of a 2018 triple homicide. A slain victim’s mother lunged at Biles-Thomas as he sat at the defendant’s table.

Biles-Thomas was charged with the murders after a shooting at a New Year’s Eve Party in Ohio. Two victims died of gunshot wounds at the scene. A third victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The first trial ended in a mistrial. Now a judge has dismissed the case, citing lack of evidence.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims. We're in recess,” the judge said in court.

“You've got to be f****** kidding me!” Brandy Johnson, the mother of 19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, who was killed in the shooting, yelled in court as she charged at the defendant.

When asked if she believes Simone’s celebrity status had something to do with the judge’s decision, Brandy said, “Yes I do.”

“There was so much evidence that the prosecutor would bring up that she shooed away. That wasn’t able to be let in,” she continued.

The judge’s decision comes as Simone Biles prepares for the Tokyo Olympics next month. Biles has called what happened a “terrible tragedy,” adding that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.

“Tevin is very proud of his sister,” Tevin’s attorney Joseph Patituce told Inside Edition. “He’s been aware of what’s going on with her. Simone Biles — she has nothing to do with this case. And she never had anything to do with this case. And unfortunately, her name was dragged into a situation that had nothing to do with her.”

