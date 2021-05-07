Small Japanese Town Uses COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Giant Squid Statue
The squid is called “Squid Station.” It’s about 13 feet high, 29 feet long, and it cost over $200,000.
When Noto, a town on Japan’s central west coast, received a small financial windfall of coronavirus relief funds, they did what any of us would have done: They bought a giant squid statue.
Squid fishing is one of Noto’s main industries and what better way to promote that and drive tourism.
The big squid is called “Squid Station.” It’s 13 feet high, 29 feet long, and It cost over $200,000.
Squids are cephalopods, which are part of the same animal class as octopuses. Although they often get a bad rap in the movies, they are thought to be quite intelligent.
And if you’re into it, they’re also quite delicious. Squid is high in protein and Omega 3 fatty acids. Squid dishes are popular across Asia and the Mediterranean. But the world’s most popular squid at the moment is Noto’s.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of MillionsThe Issue
13-Year-old Pennsylvania Teen Missing for 6 Months Found Dead With Gunshot to FaceCrime
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her YardOffbeat
Missing 47-Year-Old Woman Who Survived on Moss and Grass 'Didn't Want to Be Found,' Authorities SayNews
Man Who Found Amy Carlson's Mummified Body Says 'Love Has Won' Members Kept Him From Leaving Home With SonCrime