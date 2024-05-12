Snake That Crashed Arizona Wedding Caught by Bridesmaid With Bare Hands

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:54 AM PDT, May 12, 2024

“I don’t think I realized how big it was until I picked it up and I was like, ‘Oh my God the snake is as tall as me,’” Erika Rodriguez tells Inside Edition.

One brave bridesmaid turned into an emergency wrangler after a snake crashed a wedding.

Without hesitation, bridesmaid Erika Rodriguez grabbed the snake after it slithered into her sister’s wedding in Florence, Arizona.

A parade of guests followed along with their cell phones as Erika removed the snake from the wedding venue.

Rodriguez tells Inside Edition she learned the right way to grab a snake from the late Steve Irwin’s show.

“I just grew up watching Steve Irwin, my role model,” Rodriguez says.

