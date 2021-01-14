Soccer Star's Ferrari Worth More Than $360K Crashes After Being Left at Car Wash

Italian soccer player Federico Marchetti wanted to get his flashy Ferrari clean, so he brought it to a local car wash. What happened next was something no one would have expected. The car, valued at over $360,000 was totaled allegedly by an employee at the car wash facility, ESPN reported.

Marchetti, who plays goalkeeper for Genoa, brought his red 812 Superfast Ferrari to get cleaned after heavy rain in the area made it filthy, Soccer Laduma reported. When he dropped it off, an employee at the facility accidentally drove it into several parked cars leaving heavy damage to the front end of the vehicle. It is unknown how much the damage will cost to repair.

Images of the wrecked car quickly surfaced on social media Tuesday following the incident.

The 37-year-old shot stopper did take to social media to post in his native Italian that he was happy no one was hurt and hopes people leave the situation alone, The Sun reported.

“I am very sorry about what happened,” he wrote. “Thank God no-one was hurt, and that is the most important thing. I've read a lot of bad stuff written. Let's leave it alone - I hope I won't have to read it any more."

The soccer player was training when the incident happened and local police are investigating, ESPN said.

