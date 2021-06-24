Software mogul John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell this week. The creator of McAfee VirusScan was arrested in October 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, after being indicted in the U.S. for tax evasion.

Authorities allege McAfee failed to file income taxes for 2014 through 2018, despite earning millions of dollars. McAfee was indicted in March 2021 on separate charges of money laundering and fraud.

He was supposed to be extradited to the United States, but Spanish authorities say McAfee was found dead in his prison cell.

A statement from the Catalonia regional government Justice Department said "everything indicates" McAfee died by suicide.

Recent videos and statements on John McAfee’s Twitter account claim prison food was “terrible” and that “sorrow is plainly visible, even in the most angry faces.”

McAfee’s final pinned tweet, written less than a week before he died, said, “The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing.”

McAfee was 75 years old.

Related Stories