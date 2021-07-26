Some Good Deals to Redecorate Your Room on a Budget
Freshen up your bedroom with these decor ideas.
Let's face it, are you are feeling a bit "over" your bedroom? Are your rug several years old and your blanket in need of a lint roller? If you are looking for a change of scenery, consider buying a few new pieces that can really bring life back to your home. Out with the old and in with the new!
We've compiled a list of items from TJ Maxx's summer clearance event to help get your shopping cart started. You even get free shipping on all orders over $89 with code SHIP89.
Faux Mohair Chevron Throw
This blanket made of polyester features a chevron pattern, fringe trim with a faux mohair finish. Machine washable.
Made-In-Turkey Vintage-Look Flat-Weave Area Rug
This imported rug from Turkey offers a unique design. Sold in Terracotta.
Round Large Basket With Handles
This handcrafted basket was imported from Vietnam and features two carry handles and a woven design. It stands at 15.5 inches by 16.5 inches.
Wood Wall Shelf
This mango wood wall shelf offers 2 shelves for ample storage. A sawtooth attachment is available to be able to hang on any wall. It is 25" in diameter.
Set of 2 Chevron Lamps
This set of 2 chevron ceramic lamps comes with removable shades and a 3-way switch.
Organic Cotton Duvet And Fitted Sheet Set
This organic cotton duvet and fitted-sheet set can fit twin, Queen, and King-size beds. The twin set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, and 1 standard pillowcase. The Queen set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, 2 standard pillowcases. The King set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, 2 King pillowcases. Machine washable.
25 oz. Sand and Fog Candle
This 3-wick autumn harvest candle features a decorated wooden lid and is made with essential oils.
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on HimCrime
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in RavineHuman Interest
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike ContestEntertainment
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With BoyfriendHuman Interest
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a PedophileCrime