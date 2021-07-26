Some Good Deals to Redecorate Your Room on a Budget

Let's face it, are you are feeling a bit "over" your bedroom? Are your rug several years old and your blanket in need of a lint roller? If you are looking for a change of scenery, consider buying a few new pieces that can really bring life back to your home. Out with the old and in with the new!

We've compiled a list of items from TJ Maxx's summer clearance event to help get your shopping cart started. You even get free shipping on all orders over $89 with code SHIP89.

Tj Maxx

This blanket made of polyester features a chevron pattern, fringe trim with a faux mohair finish. Machine washable.

Tj Maxx

This imported rug from Turkey offers a unique design. Sold in Terracotta.

Tj Maxx

This handcrafted basket was imported from Vietnam and features two carry handles and a woven design. It stands at 15.5 inches by 16.5 inches.

Tj Maxx

This mango wood wall shelf offers 2 shelves for ample storage. A sawtooth attachment is available to be able to hang on any wall. It is 25" in diameter.

Tj Maxx

This set of 2 chevron ceramic lamps comes with removable shades and a 3-way switch.

Tj Maxx

This organic cotton duvet and fitted-sheet set can fit twin, Queen, and King-size beds. The twin set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, and 1 standard pillowcase. The Queen set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, 2 standard pillowcases. The King set includes 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, 2 King pillowcases. Machine washable.

Tj Maxx

This 3-wick autumn harvest candle features a decorated wooden lid and is made with essential oils.