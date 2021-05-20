As people start to head back to the office, Inside Edition spoke with several women who are looking to refresh their faces after a long year of Zoom calls and time indoors.

“I would love to go back to the office looking refreshed,” one woman told Inside Edition. She went to Denver cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jack Zamora for an eye lift, laser treatments and serum application.

“It’s been a stressful year,” Zamora said. “The eyes are one of the most critical areas that shows up.”

In New York City, writer Natalie Sann is finishing her sixth book, and says all the Zoom calls with publishers have left her looking fatigued. She visited cosmetic surgeon Dr. Haideh Hirmand, who performed laser treatments and injected fillers around her forehead, eyes and mouth.

Kim Merlino and her daughter Brianna resorted to FaceTiming customers after the pandemic shuttered their popular Jersey Shore boutique. Now they’re turning to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Steven Davis for laser treatments, fillers, and botox before they reopen their store.

“People actually want to look like they’ve come back out of the pandemic looking better,” Davis said.

