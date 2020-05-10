Some People Are Spending 8 Hours a Day Watching TV

If you're finding yourself getting through the pandemic by watching lots of TV, you're not alone. TV viewership is way up, with the average household watching a whopping 66 hours of TV per week — over 8 hours per day.

Streaming services are also seeing an uptick, with 74% of American homes now subscribed to a service.

"It is a time where people are going back to watching news on TV and watching in real time with other people so they can stay current," said one expert.

Another surprising fact — Monday is turning into the biggest night on TV. Parents and their children are also getting together for a night of family viewing.

CBS has brought back its Sunday night movie for a month. Last week's movie was "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Next week's movie is "Forrest Gump."

ESPN is scoring big with the new Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," and reality shows like Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" bring an escapism many people are looking for.

"When we are home it is fun to watch, whether it's a teen drama, it's reality, whether it's a cooking show, people are just watching things that make them feel good and of a different time," the expert said.

