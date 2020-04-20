TV Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband in Shower While Filming Standup

Well, that was a little mortifying. Working from home during the coronavirus crisis has provided some particularly candid moments for television journalists.

Take Melinda Meza, for example.

The Sacramento reporter for KCRA-TV was in her bathroom, filming a live stand-up about the difficulties of cutting one's hair during the coronavirus pandemic.

She showed herself cutting her own bangs. She also accidentally showed her naked husband, who was showering in a different part of the bathroom. What she didn't realize was that her husband, in his birthday suit, was reflected in the mirror behind her.

It didn't take long for social media to blow up. "Omg please let that not be her husband," someone posted on Twitter. "Damn why she wanna work when she’s got all that at home?" teased another.

The usually serious Anderson Cooper suffered his own mishap when he gave himself a rather drastic haircut. "Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head," he told his co-hosts.

He got the attachment wrong and instead gave himself a giant bald spot.

"So I’ve been walking around with my hand on my head, he said.

