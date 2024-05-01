Some Women Say They Travel Hundreds of Miles to Get Medication Due to Weight-Loss Drug Shortage

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:49 PM PDT, May 1, 2024

“I was in tears trying to find it. I think I called over a hundred different pharmacies,” Zepbound user Hannah Cotton says.

Due to increased interest, there are now more than 50 weight loss drugs in clinical development from around 40 companies. However, the supply is not meeting the demand. Some women tell Inside Edition they travel hundreds of miles to get the medication they need.

“We have tons of pharmacies around, but Walmart, CVS, Costco, Rite Aid, Walgreens, none of them have them in stock,” Zepbound user Judy Torralba tells Inside Edition.

“I was in tears trying to find it. I think I called over a hundred different pharmacies,” Zepbound user Hannah Cotton says.

Jess Peavey drove for eight hours roundtrip from her home in Crosby, Texas, to San Antonio to fill her Mounjaro prescription.

“I have had to make these trips at least five times over the last year and a half,” Peavey tells Inside Edition.

Kayla Donatucci drove a 400-mile roundtrip from Morgantown, West Virginia. to Teays Vally, West Virginia, to get her prescription for Zepbound.

One doctor says his patients are leaving the country to find their medication. 

Dr. Angela Fitch calls it a public health emergency.

“There are 140 million Americans alone that qualify for this treatment,” Fitch tells Inside Edition. “It’s like the ‘Hunger Games.’ When I leave patients on the phone, I say, ‘May the odds forever be in your favor.’”

Related Stories

Dog Trainer Says Breed Kristi Noem Wrote About Killing Is Trainable
Florida Mayor Criticizes Cop Who Pulled Over Gisele Bündchen
Are Some Airport Bars Over-Serving Plane Passengers Before They Board?
Explosion Takes Off Side of Minnesota HouseNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime