Due to increased interest, there are now more than 50 weight loss drugs in clinical development from around 40 companies. However, the supply is not meeting the demand. Some women tell Inside Edition they travel hundreds of miles to get the medication they need.

“We have tons of pharmacies around, but Walmart, CVS, Costco, Rite Aid, Walgreens, none of them have them in stock,” Zepbound user Judy Torralba tells Inside Edition.

“I was in tears trying to find it. I think I called over a hundred different pharmacies,” Zepbound user Hannah Cotton says.

Jess Peavey drove for eight hours roundtrip from her home in Crosby, Texas, to San Antonio to fill her Mounjaro prescription.

“I have had to make these trips at least five times over the last year and a half,” Peavey tells Inside Edition.

Kayla Donatucci drove a 400-mile roundtrip from Morgantown, West Virginia. to Teays Vally, West Virginia, to get her prescription for Zepbound.

One doctor says his patients are leaving the country to find their medication.

Dr. Angela Fitch calls it a public health emergency.

“There are 140 million Americans alone that qualify for this treatment,” Fitch tells Inside Edition. “It’s like the ‘Hunger Games.’ When I leave patients on the phone, I say, ‘May the odds forever be in your favor.’”