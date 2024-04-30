South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is under fire after revealing she shot her dog and pet goat in her new book.

In her upcoming autobiography, “No Going Back,” Noem described her wirehaired pointer, Cricket, as “untrainable.”

Tyler Smith, who has three wirehaired pointers, tells Inside Edition he does not believe that. Smith says it can take time and patience to train a wirehaired pointer.

Noem says she shot Cricket after the dog, bred for bird-hunting, slaughtered her neighbor's chickens. Smith, who also has chickens, has trained his dogs not to attack them.

Smith says his dog McCoy knows the difference between chickens and other birds. "He's not looking to kill animals," Smith says.

The autobiography set to be released next week also described Noem shooting her family’s pet goat right after shooting Cricket.

Noem wrote that the goat was “nasty and mean,” chased her kids and smelled “rancid” so she “dragged [the goat] to the same gravel pit” and shot him. However, the goat “survived the wound” so she went back to her truck to retrieve another shell and “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down.”

