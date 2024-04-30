‘Potential Serial Killer’ Arrested After 2 Women Found Dead, Florida Cops Say He Could Have More Victims

Crime
Carlos Baez Nieves
Orange County Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:50 AM PDT, April 30, 2024

Carlos Baez Nieves, 24, faces murder charges in the slayings of Fatia Flowers, 41, and Nichole Daniels, 44, whose bodies were found on the side of the road in Orlando.

Florida man who has been charged with the murders of two women is feared to be a "potential serial killer" who could have more victims, officials said. 

Carlos Baez Nieves, 24, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Fatia Flowers, 41, and Nichole Daniels, 44, whose bodies were found on the side of the road in Orlando. Flowers, who detectives said also went by Antonia Heath, is believed to have been killed on March 4 and Daniels is believed to have been killed on April 17. 

Baez Nieves is believe to have hired the women on separate occasions and paid them for sex before strangling them and dumping their bodies, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. The women's bodies were found at the intersection of Trevarthon Road and Harrell Road, which is not far from Baez Nieves' home, Mina said.

At a press conference Monday, Mina said Baez Nieves had the makings of a “potential serial killer” because of the short time between the killings and the similarities of how the victims died. Mina also said that there could be more victims and is working with other law enforcement agencies.

Baez Nieves, who is from Puerto Rico, moved to Orange County around 2020, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Authorities were able to catch Baez Nieves because he was trying to sell a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was the same pickup he was seen getting into at a gas station on North Econlockhatchee Trail the night before Flowers was found dead, Mina said Monday.

“I’m confident that through their vigilance in these cases, our detectives have prevented Baez-Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer,” Mina said in a statement. “Baez-Nieves clearly targeted women he thought wouldn’t be missed. He murdered them and dumped them on the side of the road like trash. But our detectives knew that Fatia and Nichole’s lives were meaningful, and that they are worthy of justice.”

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office posted images of the victims on Facebook along with an announcement about Baez Nieves’ arrest.

Baez Nieves “ultimately confessed to both murders" during an interview with detectives, according to the Orange County Sherriff’s Office. He is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges he faces. It was unclear if has obtained legal representation. 

Related Stories

Killer Behind the Deaths of 4 Women Was Found Dead in His Home
The Hunt to Stop 'Son of Sam' David Berkowitz's Reign of Terror
The Mad Bomber's 16-Year Reign of Terror in New York City
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Amplified LGBTQ+ New Yorkers' FearsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime