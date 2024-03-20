South Carolina Man Dies in Freak Workplace Accident After Getting Crushed by 2,000-Pound Piece of Metal

News
Ambulance
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:13 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

A South Carolina man died after being crushed by a 2,000-pound piece of metal while working, according to the coroner's office.

Dillon Saint Jean-Schultz, 31, died Tuesday around 10 a.m. at NuLife Municipal Truck Center when the coroner's office said the heavy piece of metal fell on him, Greenville News reported.

Saint Jean-Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for a later date, the coroner's office said.

What caused the metal to fall and hit Saint Jean-Schultz is not clear at this time but the incident is under investigation by OSHA, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, and Pickens County Coroner’s Office, WSPA reported.

NuLife sells waste management equipment, according to its website.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to NuLife for comment on this matter and has not heard back.

