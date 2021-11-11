Not even a house fire can slow down this South Carolina minister, who delivered a moment-by-moment report as his house burned down.

“We're standing out in the front yard. Right now it's upstairs. I hope it doesn't get downstairs,” the Piedmont homeowner, Reverend Sammy Smith, says in the Facebook livestream video.

The neighbors desperately tried to save his home with garden hoses until firefighters arrived.

Smith says his daughter was upstairs when the blaze broke out.

“Had the fire not woke her up, she would have died in the fire,” Smith said.

The preacher believes the fire may have been started by a broken heating unit, but he feels blessed because no one was hurt.

Related Stories