Two alleged squatters staying in a Florida home caused $38,000 worth of damages after the homeowner found them staying in the residence and forced them to leave.

When Pattie Peeples checked on her home in Jacksonville before selling it, she noticed a dog and 10 puppies on the porch. But the concern would prove to be the least of her worries, as she discovered two alleged squatters inside the house.

The alleged squatters told Peeples that they had signed a lease for the home and that they had a right to be there. Police were called but they informed Peeples that they could not do anything since it was a civil matter.

Peeples took the matter to the court to put in place a formal eviction process. Weeks following the initial incident, the court ordered the sheriff to remove the alleged squatters.

“A notice that they had to vacate the property in 24 hours was posted and in that 24 hours they disappeared into the night,” Peeples tells Inside Edition.

When the homeowner finally got back into her home, she says she discovered $38,000 worth of damage, including holes in the walls and ripped-out cabinets.

Peeples believes the alleged squatters trashed the home as an act of vengeance before leaving.

“Leaving a house vacant in today’s market, no matter where you live in the United States, is opening yourself up for squatters,” Peeples says.

