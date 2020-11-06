Steve Bannon Banned From Twitter After Talk of Beheading Dr. Fauci

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon launched a disturbing attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. In his podcast, “War Room,” he said they should both be beheaded if Trump gets elected to a second term.

"I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone,” Bannon said in video of the podcast posted to his social media accounts.



In response, Twitter permanently suspended Bannon's "War Room" account. Facebook and YouTube took down the video, with both platforms citing policies about inciting violence as the reason.

Bannon was also banned from the email newsletter platform, Mailchimp, CNN reported. "We can confirm we've identified this account and closed it for violations of our Terms," the platform tweeted.

