Stolen Service Dog Named Charlotte Reunited With Texas Owner

A stolen service dog in Texas has been reunited with her tearful owner after being missing for three days, authorities said. Charlotte, a 10-year-old pit bull, was inside a SUV when both were stolen from a Walgreens parking lot, Arlington police said.

The dog works for 22Kill, a nonprofit organization providing mental wellness programs for veterans, first responders, and their families.

Her owner, Taija Horne, a social worker with the organization, said Charlotte is her emotional support animal and also provides comfort to clients with her group. Horne told police she left her vehicle, a 2017 white Subaru Forrester, running with the doors unlocked while she ran into the store to make a quick purchase.

When she returned, the car was gone.

But Arlington police were able to track the SUV to a home, where they found the stolen vehicle and Charlotte. The dog appeared to be in good health.

Officers brought her home to Horne, who sobbed with relief.

"I couldn't believe I was seeing her again. She was back in my arms," Horne told KXAS-TV Wednesday.

Charlotte, she said, would be getting steak for dinner.

RELATED STORIES

Service Dogs Trained in Prison Finally Go Home With the Veterans Who Need Them

Frida the Beloved Rescue Dog Retires

9/11 Firefighter Meets His Service Dog Valor for the 1st Time