A storm chaser in Jewell, Iowa, is being hailed a hero after saving a couple stranded on the side of the road.

Their car slid into a ditch as they drove to a doctor’s appointment.

Clarence Smith, who is a storm chaser, and an energy company worker decided on the best course of action and they safely rescued the pair one at a time.

"I'm sure that's not anything less than a traumatic experience," Smith said. "They were glad that we were both there, and the shock of it was still wearing off a little bit for them to wrap their head around it all."

The storm chaser told KCCI when it comes to snowy weather, it’s best not to take any chances.

"You can be here in Des Moines. and have no idea a blizzard is going on, and you get a mile or two out of town, and it's just white out conditions,” he said.

