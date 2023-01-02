Storm Chaser Saves Iowa Couple After Their Car Slides Into Ditch

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:09 AM PST, January 2, 2023

The storm chaser told KCCI when it comes to snowy weather, it’s best not to take any chances.

A storm chaser in Jewell, Iowa, is being hailed a hero after saving a couple stranded on the side of the road.

Their car slid into a ditch as they drove to a doctor’s appointment.

Clarence Smith, who is a storm chaser, and an energy company worker decided on the best course of action and they safely rescued the pair one at a time.

"I'm sure that's not anything less than a traumatic experience," Smith said. "They were glad that we were both there, and the shock of it was still wearing off a little bit for them to wrap their head around it all."

The storm chaser told KCCI when it comes to snowy weather, it’s best not to take any chances.

"You can be here in Des Moines. and have no idea a blizzard is going on, and you get a mile or two out of town, and it's just white out conditions,” he said.

Related Stories

Volunteers Spring Into Action After Migrants Dropped off in Frigid DC
Michigan Doctor Found Dead in Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
From Animal Rescues to Tearful Reunions, Heartwarming Stories From Around the World
Wind and Waves Cover Lakefront Store in Foot of Ice in Wisconsin

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Idaho College Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, Arrested in Pennsylvania: Court Documents
Idaho College Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, Arrested in Pennsylvania: Court Documents
1

Idaho College Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, Arrested in Pennsylvania: Court Documents

Crime
The Mystery of Why Babies Kick In the Womb Is Finally Solved, New Research Suggests
The Mystery of Why Babies Kick In the Womb Is Finally Solved, New Research Suggests
2

The Mystery of Why Babies Kick In the Womb Is Finally Solved, New Research Suggests

Health
Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Detained by Romanian Authorities in Human Trafficking and Rape Investigation
Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Detained by Romanian Authorities in Human Trafficking and Rape Investigation
3

Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Detained by Romanian Authorities in Human Trafficking and Rape Investigation

Crime
Tributes for Pelé Pour In as Messi, Barack Obama, Spike Lee Among Droves Paying Respect to Soccer Legend
Tributes for Pelé Pour In as Messi, Barack Obama, Spike Lee Among Droves Paying Respect to Soccer Legend
4

Tributes for Pelé Pour In as Messi, Barack Obama, Spike Lee Among Droves Paying Respect to Soccer Legend

Sports
Family of Ohio Man and His Fiancée, Missing in Mexico, Believes They Were Abducted on Christmas
Family of Ohio Man and His Fiancée, Missing in Mexico, Believes They Were Abducted on Christmas
5

Family of Ohio Man and His Fiancée, Missing in Mexico, Believes They Were Abducted on Christmas

Crime