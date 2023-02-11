Students Exercise With Bike Desks While Learning at Mexican High School

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:33 PM PST, February 11, 2023

Reports say Mexico’s obesity rate is alarming and while it mostly affects adults, children may gain excess weight as they get older.

A group of students are multi-tasking, working their minds and bodies at the same time.

Two classrooms in a high school outside of Monterrey, Mexico, have been outfitted with custom bike desks.

The school’s principal, Sanjuanita Garcia Marroquin, says she’s hoping they can help reverse some of the adverse effects of the pandemic.

"After we got back to in-person classes, we began to observe lots of anxiety among our boys and how obesity shot up. We also saw high levels of attention deficit in our students. With this project, we're trying to break down the problem. This will also help with oxygenation of the brain,” she said.

Reports say Mexico’s obesity rate is alarming and while it mostly affects adults, children may gain excess weight as they get older.

“As students, this gives us a very satisfactory bonus,” one student told reporters. “When we're physically active it also helps keep us focused on our daily activities. It's actually incredible.”

The company that built the bike desks says it took the concept from a Canadian design and tailored it to be affordable in Mexico.

The hope is to replace all the regular desks at the school with these active desks, setting these students up for a healthy and bright future.

Related Stories

5 Diet Myths to Kick Start Your New Year Weight Loss
Morbidly Obese Children as Young as 10 Encouraged by New Study to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery
Inspired by Mom's Drastic Weight Loss, Honey Boo Boo Says She Wants to Drop Pounds Too
Paige Spiranac Practices NFL Drills at the Super Bowl Experience in ArizonaSports

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
1

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say

Crime
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
2

Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy

Crime
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
3

Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online

Health
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
4

Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit

Sports
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
5

More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's

Human Interest