A group of students are multi-tasking, working their minds and bodies at the same time.

Two classrooms in a high school outside of Monterrey, Mexico, have been outfitted with custom bike desks.

The school’s principal, Sanjuanita Garcia Marroquin, says she’s hoping they can help reverse some of the adverse effects of the pandemic.

"After we got back to in-person classes, we began to observe lots of anxiety among our boys and how obesity shot up. We also saw high levels of attention deficit in our students. With this project, we're trying to break down the problem. This will also help with oxygenation of the brain,” she said.

Reports say Mexico’s obesity rate is alarming and while it mostly affects adults, children may gain excess weight as they get older.

“As students, this gives us a very satisfactory bonus,” one student told reporters. “When we're physically active it also helps keep us focused on our daily activities. It's actually incredible.”

The company that built the bike desks says it took the concept from a Canadian design and tailored it to be affordable in Mexico.

The hope is to replace all the regular desks at the school with these active desks, setting these students up for a healthy and bright future.

