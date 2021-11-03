Students Go Wild as High School Principal Dances at Homecoming Game in a Sparkly Dress

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:06 PM PDT, November 3, 2021

Principal Marie Hautigan says she hopes the viral video will lead to donations for the school's marching band, because they really need new uniforms.

Talk about a showstopper!

A high school principal recently wowed her students with some smooth moves during the school’s homecoming game.

Marie Hautigan ran out on the field in Sunrise, Florida, during a surprise appearance dancing with the school’s marching band, wearing an orange sparkly dress.

Hautigan brought her school spirit, nailing every movie. And the crowd went absolutely wild until the very end. 

“Last year, we didn't have a homecoming, so this year I wanted it to be big. I wanted it to be exciting. I will never be as good as them, but I can at least go out there and give it my best effort,” Hautigan said.

She hopes the viral video will lead to donations for the marching band, because she says they really need new uniforms. 

Related Stories

John Travolta Says Dancing With Princess Diana Was a Life Highlight: 'I'm So Honored'
Jayme Closs Is Living Her Best Life and Dancing, 2 Years After Fleeing Her Kidnapper, Family Says
Breakdancing Will Be Official Olympic Sport at the 2024 Paris Games
Australian Dancer Takes Nasty Fall Recreating ‘Dirty Dancing’ SceneOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
1

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
2

Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

Entertainment
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
3

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
4

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health