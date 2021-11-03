Students Go Wild as High School Principal Dances at Homecoming Game in a Sparkly Dress
Principal Marie Hautigan says she hopes the viral video will lead to donations for the school's marching band, because they really need new uniforms.
Talk about a showstopper!
A high school principal recently wowed her students with some smooth moves during the school’s homecoming game.
Marie Hautigan ran out on the field in Sunrise, Florida, during a surprise appearance dancing with the school’s marching band, wearing an orange sparkly dress.
Hautigan brought her school spirit, nailing every movie. And the crowd went absolutely wild until the very end.
“Last year, we didn't have a homecoming, so this year I wanted it to be big. I wanted it to be exciting. I will never be as good as them, but I can at least go out there and give it my best effort,” Hautigan said.
She hopes the viral video will lead to donations for the marching band, because she says they really need new uniforms.
