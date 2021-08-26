Twelve American service members were killed Thursday in Afghanistan when two terror attacks rocked the Kabul international airport area where thousands of desperate refugees fleeing the Taliban were trying to board evacuation planes.

The Islamic State in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the twin explosions, which also injured 15 U.S. military members and dozens of Afghan citizens.

Addressing the nation Thursday evening, President Joe Biden vowed, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone (who) wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

He blamed the country's Islamic State regime, known as ISIS-K, for the carnage. He also expressed empathy for the families of the fallen service members and the dead Afghan civilians. Noting the loss of his own son, Beau, Biden said, "Our hearts ache ... you feel like you're being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest, with no way out."

Retribution for the attacks will occur after the current mission to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan is completed, the president said. He said such vengeance will occur "in our time" and choosing.

Thursday's initial suicide bomb exploded at the Abbey Gate of Afghanistan's international airport. A second blast followed at the nearby Baron Hotel. said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the U.S. Central Command. He said it was unclear what the second device was.

The suicide bomber was apparently being searched and checked by U.S. service members at the airport gate when the bomb went off. “I know this, he did not get inside,” McKenzie said.



The entry point is staffed by military forces and U.S. State Department employees, who have been screening tens of thousands of diplomatic personnel and Afghanistan residents running from the Taliban, which seized power 11 days ago after President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops in the embattle country.

U.S.-led forces invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

“We thought this would happen sooner or later,” McKenzie said. “It’s tragic that it happened today.”

Biden and McKenzie said evacuation flights would continue. About 1,000 American citizens remain in the ravaged country, the general said.

"Right now, our focus is going forward and ensuring another attack of this nature does not occur, because as you know, typically the pattern is multiple attacks and we want to be prepared and be ready to defend against that," McKenzie said.

The general said such threats could be "imminent" and "could occur at any moment."

Western nations including the United States had issued dire warnings earlier Thursday, saying a terrorist attack was likely, based on "a very specific threat stream," American officials said. Several countries, including Canada and Denmark, have halted evacuation flights, and U.S. authorities told American citizens and Afghans to stay away from the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting to be evacuated, said the first explosion occurred in a crowd of people trying to enter the airport gate. Khan said he was standing about 30 yards away, and many people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts, he told The Associated Press.

The ranks of Afghanistan’s Islamic State are believed to have swelled because the Taliban has freed an unknown number of prisoners as its members swarmed across the country after American troops began withdrawing in recent weeks.

The already chaotic scene at Kabul's airport has grown steadily worse as the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline looms. President Biden has said flights will operate until that date, but American officials on the ground have warned the situtation grows more dire by the day.

“The reality on the ground is the perimeter of the airport is closed," said Gen. Wayne Eyre of Canada, the country's acting chief of defense. "The Taliban have tightened the noose. It’s very, very difficult for anybody to get through at this point,” he said Thursday.

