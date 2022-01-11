It was a risk for all involved, but an experimental procedure by surgeons at the University of Maryland to transplant the heart of a genetically modified pig into a person is so far a success.

David Bennett, a father and handyman from Maryland, had heart disease so severe that he didn't qualify for a transplant. So when the medical team asked him to be their patient for this first-of-its-kind procedure, he agreed.

"This was his best hope of getting out of the hospital and having somewhat of a normal quality of life," David's son, David Bennett Jr., said.

Animal organs have been transplanted into humans before, but with limited success. However, surgeons say that the pig went through gene editing to remove the cells that could cause a human body to reject the organs.

"This pig heart has performed so far very well," surgeon Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin said. "Even beyond our expectations."

No matter what happens, this patient is undoubtedly giving a lot of hope for people who will need organs in the future.

Related Stories