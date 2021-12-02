Suspect Arrested In the Stabbing and Killing of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:33 PM PST, December 2, 2021

The suspect is Semmie Lee Williams, and police say he has a lengthy criminal history. 

An arrest has been made in the death of Ryan Rogers. Investigators say the 14-year-old was stabbed to death after going on a bike ride. 

“Absolute chance in counter between a boy on a bike and an animal that should prob not be on our streets,” Chief Clint Shannon from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said.

Ryan’s body was found off the side of a highway about three minutes from his home in Palm Beach Garden, Florida.

“This emphasizes that an incident of this nature could have happened everywhere, Shannon added. “People need to be vigilant wherever they are.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay funeral expenses.

“The loss of Ryan is unimaginable,” his mom wrote on the page. “And I never thought I would ever not see him play soccer again, or spend vacation with him or see him walk through the door or send him off to school every morning.”

“His smile, his laugh and his heart is what I remember the most.”

$8,000 Reward for Information on Who Killed 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers Crime

