An arrest has been made in the death of Ryan Rogers. Investigators say the 14-year-old was stabbed to death after going on a bike ride.

“Absolute chance in counter between a boy on a bike and an animal that should prob not be on our streets,” Chief Clint Shannon from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said.

The suspect is Semmie Lee Williams, and police say he has a lengthy criminal history.

Ryan’s body was found off the side of a highway about three minutes from his home in Palm Beach Garden, Florida.

“This emphasizes that an incident of this nature could have happened everywhere, Shannon added. “People need to be vigilant wherever they are.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay funeral expenses.

“The loss of Ryan is unimaginable,” his mom wrote on the page. “And I never thought I would ever not see him play soccer again, or spend vacation with him or see him walk through the door or send him off to school every morning.”

“His smile, his laugh and his heart is what I remember the most.”

