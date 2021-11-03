Suspect Crashes Van Then Dives Off Florida Bridge Trying to Escape Police: Cops
The ordeal began as a police chase after the suspect stole a van.
Police say a suspect dove off a bridge and into the water while trying to get away from police. The daring move happened in Fort Myers, Florida.
The ordeal began as a police chase. Cops say the driver was in a stolen van when they attempted to pull him over.
The van crashed on the bridge, and the suspect quickly got out and dove off the bridge and into the Caloosahatchee River.
Law enforcement in a helicopter kept tabs on him, and they eventually picked him up by boat.
The suspect is being charged with grand theft auto.
