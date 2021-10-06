Suspect in Custody After Texas School Shooting Leaves 4 Injured | Inside Edition

Suspect in Custody After Texas School Shooting Leaves 4 Injured

Crime
Shooting
Arlington Police Department
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:43 PM PDT, October 6, 2021

The incident occurred Wednesday morning and the school went into lockdown.

A school shooting in Texas Wednesday morning has left four injured with one person in custody, according to NBC News.

"The suspect has been taken into custody without incident," the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet. "Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School."

Police say the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, began with a fight.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested hours after the shooting and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cops said. Cops also said they recovered a .45 caliber gun.

Simpkins turned himself in with his attorney Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox 4 News.

Cops say one victim, a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition and has been in surgery. Cops also said that a teenage girl suffered a minor injury and has been released. A 25-year-old man was injured but is in good condition, according to NBC News. A pregnant woman was treated at the school following the incident but was not taken to the hospital, according to NBC News.

"I have high confidence the shooter is not on the premises. I have high confidence there was only one shooter at this school," said Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye with the Arlington Police Department. "Our heart goes out to the injured and all the students who went through the traumatic event at this school."

The school went into lockdown during the incident. which started around 9:15 a.m. It was lifted at 1:28 p.m. after the suspect was taken into custody, according to a statement released by Timberview High School.

The school said that counseling services will also be available for students and parents.

