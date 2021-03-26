A Wisconsin man is in custody after authorities say a Racine County citizen turned over what they say was video evidence of a sexual assault. Cops say they then arrested the perp on suspicion of around 200 counts of sex-related crimes, according to WTVM.

Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested this week after authorities say a woman found videos on his laptop of him sexually assaulting her. WTVM reported that the woman copied the footage and turned it over to police. Authorities said that the woman does not remember the assault happening.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office recommended Stanger be charged with 87 counts of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim, 4 counts of third-degree sexual assault, 2 counts of possession of child pornography, 3 counts of representations depicting nudity, person under 18, 50 counts of representations of depicting nudity, 49 counts of invasion of privacy, according to WISN.

“This sick pervert needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said at a news conference Wednesday. “This individual has taken people at their most vulnerable times, he has drugged them, he waited until they were unconscious, and then he sexually assaulted them. And if it wasn’t enough after all of that, he videotaped it, and saved it.”

Schmaling told reporters that authorities were “astonished by what they found,” adding that the victims ranged in age from around 10 years old to 40. Schmaling said more charges are expected from out-of-state.

"We're looking at 200 counts, there are children involved here," Schmaling said. "We have talked about a lot of things we're finding here. If it wasn't for the courage of individuals like that, that come forward and bring that personal information forward we would not have this creep in custody today."

On Thursday, Stanger’s preliminary hearing was moved from March 25 to April 15, according to Fox 6. His bond was set at $5 million, the news outlet reported.

"I received a referral for over 200 charges for him; I simply have not had the time to go through that," the prosecutor said in court Thursday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who recognized Stanger, or felt they may have been drugged by him, to call Investigator Andrew Sparks at 262-636-3175 or Investigator Mike Luell at 262-886-8443.

People can also call the dispatch number, 262-886-2300, if they wish to give information but not leave their name.

Stanger is being represented by a public defender. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

