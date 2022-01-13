A police chase in Washington state had an unconventional ending when the driver of a stolen car had nowhere to go but into the water.

Deputies in King County say it began when a car-tracking device alerted them to a stolen vehicle.

The suspects abandoned the car in the middle of the road and then ran through a shopping center looking for other cars to steal, police say.

The pair then forced a woman out of her red SUV, rammed into police, and tried to keep driving.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. The other drove the stolen vehicle into a flooded river.

Afterward, he surrendered and was arrested.

