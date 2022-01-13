Suspects in Washington Arrested After Driving Stolen SUV Into Flooded Waters 

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:09 PM PST, January 13, 2022

The incident occurred about 17 miles southeast of Seattle.

A police chase in Washington state had an unconventional ending when the driver of a stolen car had nowhere to go but into the water.

Deputies in King County say it began when a car-tracking device alerted them to a stolen vehicle. 

The suspects abandoned the car in the middle of the road and then ran through a shopping center looking for other cars to steal, police say. 

The pair then forced a woman out of her red SUV, rammed into police, and tried to keep driving.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. The other drove the stolen vehicle into a flooded river.

Afterward, he surrendered and was arrested. 

