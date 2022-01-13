Suspects in Washington Arrested After Driving Stolen SUV Into Flooded Waters
The incident occurred about 17 miles southeast of Seattle.
A police chase in Washington state had an unconventional ending when the driver of a stolen car had nowhere to go but into the water.
Deputies in King County say it began when a car-tracking device alerted them to a stolen vehicle.
The suspects abandoned the car in the middle of the road and then ran through a shopping center looking for other cars to steal, police say.
The pair then forced a woman out of her red SUV, rammed into police, and tried to keep driving.
One suspect was arrested at the scene. The other drove the stolen vehicle into a flooded river.
Afterward, he surrendered and was arrested.
