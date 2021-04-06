Taco Bell Plans to Hire 5,000 Employees in One Day at the End of April | Inside Edition

Taco Bell Plans to Hire 5,000 Employees in One Day at the End of April

News
Taco Bell
April 06, 2021

Taco Bell offers a starting wage of $9.10 an hour at corporate-owned restaurants, a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. Nearly 20% of those workers made more than $13 an hour.

Mexican-inspired food chain Taco Bell says it plans to hire at least 5,000 workers in a single day at the end of April. The food enterprise announced Tuesday that it will conduct on-the-spot interviews at nearly 2,000 company- and franchise-owned locations across the country on April 21.

Hiring managers will conduct COVID-safe, socially distanced interviews outside in parking lots, patios and drive-up stations that almost imitate a drive-thru process where potential employees would not have to exit their car. 

Taco Bell hopes to hire cashiers, general managers and "bellhops."

"It's no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of hiring parties in partnership with our franchisees," Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell's chief people officer, said in a statement.

