A Wisconsin woman who allegedly confessed to beheading a man and sexually abusing his corpse in what she described as a meth-fueled murder will not be getting a reduction in her bail.

Taylor Schabusiness arrived in a Brown County courtroom on Tuesday with a smile on her face and remained that way even while the judge overseeing her case denied a majority of the defense's motions.

This included a request to reduce Schabusiness' bail from $2 million to $500,000.

Schabusiness has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said in his motion for a bail reduction that his client would also be willing to wear a GPS monitor if released on bail.

Judge Thomas Welsh noted this while denying that motion, and pointed out the fact that Schabusiness had also been wearing a GPS monitor when she allegedly murdered Shad Thyrion.

The criminal complaint filed in Brown County Circuit Court last year says that Schabusiness allegedly admitted to killing Thyrion and expressed the pleasure she got from sexually abusing his corpse.

She then proceeded to allegedly decapitate the victim and dismember his body with a bread knife, says the complaint, and allegedly told officers: “Ya I liked it.”

TAYLOR SCHABUSINESS CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

The complaint notes that officers were then forced to search for Thyrion's body parts after Schabusiness decided to scatter them in different areas.

Thyrion's head and a “male organ” were first discovered in a plastic container in the basement by his mother, who notified police.

His legs were later located in a crockpot box behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle Schabusiness had allegedly been driving according to the complaint, while the rest of the body had been placed in various bags found in the basement.

The complaint says that while officers were conducting this search, Shabusiness said "that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs."

Court records show that Schabusiness had a GPS at that time because she failed to appear in court after making a no contest plea to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting or obstructing an officer in at least one earlier case.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month in response to a defense motion that seeks to strike the statements Schabusiness made to police after her arrest.

