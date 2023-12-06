Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
From a sold-out world tour, to hit records and a movie, a football hero boyfriend, and now Person of the Year, it has been quite a year for Swift.
Taylor Swift has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
The singer has three magazine covers, including one with her cat Benjamin Button draped across her shoulders.
It has been 96 years since Time started naming what used to be known as “Man of the Year” and is now known as “Person of the Year.” Swift made history as the first person from the arts to get the honor.
The big reveal came Wednesday morning on the "Today" show.
The pop star had been spending time with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City in photos obtained by Daily Mail. She was shielded by umbrellas while boarding her private jet back to New York City where she enjoyed a night out with friends ahead of the announcement.
Swift opened up for the first time with Time magazine about her public relationship with Kelce. “We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.
