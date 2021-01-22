Teen Allegedly Manages to Steal Almost $1 Million From Supermarket He Used to Work At, Prosecutors Say

A teen from Georgia is accused of defrauding the supermarket he sued to work at, allegedly stealing nearly $1 million over the span of two weeks, according to a report. Tre Brown, 19, was arrested Jan. 14 after allegedly scamming his former workplace of approximately $980,000, a Gwinnett police spokesman told the Atlantic Journal-Constitution.

Brown had allegedly falsified over 40 returns on products that never existed in December and January. The returns ranged from $75-to-$87,000 and the money transferred into several credit cards, the outlet reported.

Employees noticed the fraudulent transactions and called the Gwinnett police.

Investigators speculate that Brown managed to steal the money while an employee, who usually flags fraudulent activity, was on a two-week vacation.

The money was eventually returned to the retailer after Brown was arrested.

Brown was charged with one count of felony theft and was released from the Gwinnett Jail the same day as his arrest on $11,200 bond, the Journal cited online records.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket expressed gratitude to the Gwinnett County Police Department but did not comment on the investigation to the Journal.

RELATED STORIES

Woman's French Bulldog Stolen at Gunpoint as Dog Thefts in the US See Surge

Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen of Phone Theft at NYC Hotel Has Previous DUI, Public Intoxication Charges

Inside Edition Catches Porch Pirates in Action as Package Theft Surges to 1.7M Per Day