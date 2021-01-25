Teen Says He's in Hiding After Turning in Dad Guy Reffitt for Alleged Role in Capitol Riots

Teen Jackson Reffitt is speaking out after reporting his father to the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riots earlier this month. The 18-year-old told Inside Edition he is now in hiding.

"I don't want to be afraid for my life, and I don't think I will be, because I know that I have so many people backing me,” Jackson said.

Video from the insurrection shows his father, 48-year-old Guy Reffitt, on the steps of the Capitol wearing a helmet with a camera attached, a blue jacket and what appears to be a bulletproof vest.

Jackson says that when his dad returned home, he warned the family, ”If you’re a traitor, you get shot."



“I took it as a threat personally,” Jackson added.



According to Jackson, Guy Reffitt is a member of Three Percenters, a far-right, anti-government militia group. After Jackson turned his dad into the FBI, Guy Reffitt was charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful entry. He told agents he was at the Capitol, but insists he never went inside.

Jackson said he has not spoken with his parents in several days.

“It's a lot on my mind, because I feel responsible,” the teen said.

When asked if he would do it again, Jackson said, "Yes sir, I would."



RELATED STORIES

FAA Employee and Snapchat Live Streamer Face Federal Charges in Capitol Siege, Justice Department Says

Texas Realtor Charged in Capitol Assault Kicked Off PayPal for Soliciting 'Legal Fees and Losses' Donations

Teen Who Identified Mom Who Was Punched by Cop in Video at Capitol Speaks Out