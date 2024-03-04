Teens Trespass Into Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome Arena to Play Basketball

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:21 PM PST, March 4, 2024

A social media page is filled with videos of the teens sneaking into sports venues around Los Angeles.

Two teenagers trespassed into the two-billion-dollar arena of the Los Angeles Clippers to play basketball.

Video shows the teens climbing down ladders to gain entry to the new LA Clippers basketball stadium, which is still under construction and scheduled to open in August. Footage captures them playing basketball.

One of the teens celebrated a basket by spraying a fire extinguisher at the basketball rim.

The video is going viral with more than 200,000 views.

Apparently, this is not the teens’ first illegal entry into a sports arena. A social media page is filled with other videos of them sneaking into sports venues around Los Angeles.

One video shows a duo hopping a security fence at SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play. The $6 billion sports arena was empty as the teens made their way onto the football field.

On another day at SoFi Stadium, they snuck in to view a soccer game, resulting in more havoc. One of the teens dove onto the field during the game and was tackled by security.

In another incident, the teens snuck into Dodger Stadium so they could take pictures.

Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey spoke with Inside Edition.

She says the arenas need to have more security. “Now that we know what he knows it’s a liability issue,” Dorsey says. “You see one person go on social media doing something bonehead, and then the next kid thinks, ‘Well I can do better than that.’ It’s fun until someone gets seriously hurt and I would hate to see that happen.”

Authorities have identified the teens and their parents. It is not known if they will be charged with trespassing, but if they are, it is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

