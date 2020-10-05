Tennessee Accidentally Lists 13 Pallets of Coronavirus Testing Material on Auction Site

How did 13 pallets of coronavirus testing materials end up on an auction site? The State of Tennessee said they made the listing on a government liquidation site by accident, and had the items removed from auction immediately.

The pallets other supplies had mistakenly been listed on GovDeals.com Thursday, and received one bid of $150 before the posting was taken down.

While no official account of supplies was provided, photos and labels showed nasal swabs and tubes for the test samples, all marked new, sealed and unused, according to The Tennessean. One package label allegedly included the words “FEMA” and “support COVID-19.”

The posting was made as a “result of an internal processing error,” Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified Command Team’s spokesperson Dean Flener told The Tennessean. “During an internal movement of items, these pallets were identified as surplus when they should have remained in storage.”

