Tennessee Student Inspired by Grandma Makes Self-Driving Wheelchair

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:46 AM PDT, July 30, 2023

Now, Tennessee Tech is looking for grant funding so future engineers can keep working on the self-driving wheelchair.

Once Kadyn Brady's grandmother Lois was diagnosed with dementia, he noticed she was having trouble with using her electric wheelchair.

Although Lois passed away two years ago after battling the disease, Brady’s idea was already in motion.

“It’s def something that will help a lot of people,” Brady told WTVF.

With the help of his Tennessee Tech engineering professor Ali Alouani, Brady developed an electric wheelchair that could drive itself, similar to a Tesla, but at a fraction of the cost.

“It was very impressive, especially with cars going back and forth, he had to take some really hard turns and this thing did it. It's very rewarding,” the professor told WTVF.

The student was seen giving it a test drive around campus and said he got some looks but admitted it still needs some work.

He knows he has grandma Lois smiling down on him and cheering him along the way.

"I think she definitely would have appreciated and been excited to maybe use this device,” Brady said.

Now, Tennessee Tech is looking for grant funding so future engineers can keep working on the self-driving wheelchair.

Related Stories

Inside Home Depot's Push to Curb Shoplifting With the Latest Technology
Toyota Is Offering Royalty-Free Patents for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology to Other Auto Manufacturers
Stonehenge Repairs Preserve Site for Future Generations Thanks to Modern Technology
240 Driverless Taxis Hit the Streets of San FranciscoNews

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
1

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover

Crime
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
2

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops

Crime
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
3

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard

Human Interest
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
4

Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop

News
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
5

Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained

News