Tennessee Student Inspired by Grandma Makes Self-Driving Wheelchair

Once Kadyn Brady's grandmother Lois was diagnosed with dementia, he noticed she was having trouble with using her electric wheelchair.

Although Lois passed away two years ago after battling the disease, Brady’s idea was already in motion.

“It’s def something that will help a lot of people,” Brady told WTVF.

With the help of his Tennessee Tech engineering professor Ali Alouani, Brady developed an electric wheelchair that could drive itself, similar to a Tesla, but at a fraction of the cost.

“It was very impressive, especially with cars going back and forth, he had to take some really hard turns and this thing did it. It's very rewarding,” the professor told WTVF.

The student was seen giving it a test drive around campus and said he got some looks but admitted it still needs some work.

He knows he has grandma Lois smiling down on him and cheering him along the way.

"I think she definitely would have appreciated and been excited to maybe use this device,” Brady said.

Now, Tennessee Tech is looking for grant funding so future engineers can keep working on the self-driving wheelchair.