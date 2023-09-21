A boy in Texas remains in critical condition after he was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat by his neighbor.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office said on Sept. 11, Daniel Logan, 39, allegedly forced his way into his neighbor's home and assaulted two people, including 6-year-old Jeremy.

Jeremy was transported to the hospital and has since been in critical condition following the horrific attack, according to a GoFundMe created for his family.

“His innocent smile has been replaced with pain and suffering, but we refuse to let him face this battle alone,” the fundraising page said.

Medical staff told detectives that Jeremy “suffered multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma,” FOX 12 reported.

“Jeremy is a bright, vibrant child with a heart full of dreams and a future brimming with potential,” the GoFundMe said. “But his life took a tragic turn when he was viciously attacked in his home, leaving him with severe injuries and a long, uncertain road to recovery.”

Court documents state that Logan allegedly hit Jeremy in the head with a baseball bat “in a manner to where it was used as a deadly weapon,” according to FOX 12.

Logan also allegedly hit his own mother, Cynthia Logan, in the face with the baseball bat, leaving her with a cut forehead, injured eye, and a knocked-out tooth, FOX 12 reported. She is currently in recovery.

In a statement, Logan’s attorney Marc Chavez tells Inside Edition Digital, “our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy as well as his family during this trying time. While the allegations sound troubling, we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts come to light especially while we investigate issues related to serious mental illness. Until that time comes, we will continue to hope for the best of recovery for the young boy.”

Jeremy’s father, Arturo Diaz, updated the GoFundMe Wednesday saying that the young boy was still in critical condition but has been showing movement in his limbs and has been responding.

Logan has been charged with aggravated assault and injury to children and is being held on a $650,000 bond, according to jail records.