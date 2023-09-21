Texas 6-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Neighbor Allegedly Attacked Him With Baseball Bat

Crime
6-year-old Jeremy in hospital bed
GoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:42 AM PDT, September 21, 2023

“Jeremy is a bright, vibrant child with a heart full of dreams and a future brimming with potential,” the GoFundMe said.

A boy in Texas remains in critical condition after he was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat by his neighbor

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office said on Sept. 11, Daniel Logan, 39, allegedly forced his way into his neighbor's home and assaulted two people, including 6-year-old Jeremy.

Jeremy was transported to the hospital and has since been in critical condition following the horrific attack, according to a GoFundMe created for his family. 

“His innocent smile has been replaced with pain and suffering, but we refuse to let him face this battle alone,” the fundraising page said. 

Medical staff told detectives that Jeremy “suffered multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma,” FOX 12 reported

“Jeremy is a bright, vibrant child with a heart full of dreams and a future brimming with potential,” the GoFundMe said. “But his life took a tragic turn when he was viciously attacked in his home, leaving him with severe injuries and a long, uncertain road to recovery.”

Court documents state that Logan allegedly hit Jeremy in the head with a baseball bat “in a manner to where it was used as a deadly weapon,” according to FOX 12.

Logan also allegedly hit his own mother, Cynthia Logan, in the face with the baseball bat, leaving her with a cut forehead, injured eye, and a knocked-out tooth, FOX 12 reported. She is currently in recovery.

In a statement, Logan’s attorney Marc Chavez tells Inside Edition Digital, “our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy as well as his family during this trying time. While the allegations sound troubling, we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts come to light especially while we investigate issues related to serious mental illness. Until that time comes, we will continue to hope for the best of recovery for the young boy.” 

Jeremy’s father, Arturo Diaz, updated the GoFundMe Wednesday saying that the young boy was still in critical condition but has been showing movement in his limbs and has been responding. 

Logan has been charged with aggravated assault and injury to children and is being held on a $650,000 bond, according to jail records.

Related Stories

Amusement Parks Are Cracking Down on Cellphone Use on Rides
Video: School Worker Strikes Special Needs Toddler in Back of Head
Florida Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting Neighbor: Sheriffs
New York Firefighters Dodged Bats to Rescue Man From Sealed-Off MineHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
1

Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit

Crime
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
2

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children

Crime
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
3

Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled

Health
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
4

Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
5

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents

Crime
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
6

Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard

Human Interest