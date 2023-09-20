A Florida man is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting his neighbor during a dispute over trimming trees.

The shooting was reported Sunday around 7:13 p.m. in DeLeon Springs. Authorities say 42-year-old Brian Ford was trimming trees along a fence line when 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property.

“Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford did not leave, he shot him,” a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The first two deputies to respond attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Ford was pronounced deceased on scene, authorities say.

One of the two calls 911 calls the sheriff’s office received came from the suspected shooter’s wife, according to the arrest affidavit. She allegedly said her husband did not mean to shoot and “just meant to scare him,” according to the affidavit.

The other 911 call came from Brian Ford’s mother, Linda Ford, authorities say. Linda Ford indicated that Brian’s 8-year-old son was near his father when he was shot, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleges Druzolowski retrieved his 357 Magnum revolver after his wife told him Brian Ford was on their property. The 78-year-old told detectives he went outside and approached Brian with his hand holding the firearm behind his back. According to the affidavit, Druzolowski told Brian to get off his property and Brian “said something to the effect of, ‘mind your business’ followed by some cuss words.”

Druzolowski said he pointed his gun at Ford, and Ford then allegedly "said something like, 'You are pointing a gun at me, are you going to shoot me?' and moved closer," according to the affidavit.

The 78-year-old told police he then said, "'Stop right now or I'll shoot.'"

Druzolowski told investigators "Brian kept walking closer to him and that's when he pulled the trigger for the first time," according to the affidavit. "He said his firearm holds 6 rounds in the cylinder, but he keeps the first two empty for safety reasons. He stated Brian heard the gun click and continued to advance towards him, so he pulled the trigger the second time. He advised this time the firearm went off and he shot Brian."

Druzolowski told detectives Brian did not have a weapon of any sort in his hands and that the 42-year-old did not threaten to harm or kill him. Druzolowski said he and Brian had never had a verbal argument or physical altercation and that it had been a couple years since he had spoken to Brian, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Brian's 8-year-old son told police his father told Druzolowski, "I'll cut your head off with the chain saw."

The alleged shooter told detectives he was afraid Brian would have hurt or killed him if he did not shoot him. Linda says her son was on their property.

Druzolowski has been charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and is being held without bond.