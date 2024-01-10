A 12-year-old Texas boy was killed after a car driven by another child his same age slammed into a tree in Dallas on Jan. 4, according to reports.

An SUV was being driven by a 12-year-old and had multiple passengers in the vehicle including the boy who passed away, according to People.

Cops said that the SUV was traveling south when it went off the road and hit the tree, Dallas Police said according to reports.

The victim, identified as Kevin Briones, died at the scene, according to BNN.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, People reported.

The Dallas Police Department reportedly confirmed that the SUV was speeding before it crashed. The surviving passengers reportedly told police that the driver and a passenger got into an argument right before the crash, according to BNN.

The driver of the car has not been identified and an investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

It remains unclear how the children got access to the SUV and who it belonged to.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the victim’s mother. She posted in Spanish on the crowd-funding site, "I am raising funds for my son Kevin's funeral."

The victim's mother told BNN that her son was the oldest of four siblings and had a passion for soccer.