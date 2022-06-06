Texas Brothers, Cousin and Grandfather Slain by Escaped Convicted Killer Remembered by Devastated Community

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:38 PM PDT, June 6, 2022

The Collins brothers—Waylon, 18; Carson, 16; and Hudson, 11—were celebrating the start of the summer with their cousin, Bryson, and grandfather, Mark, when they were murdered by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer who had escaped from a prison bus.

The Collins brothers—Waylon, 18; Carson, 16; and Hudson, 11—were celebrating the start of the summer with their cousin, Bryson, and grandfather, Mark, at the family ranch in Centerville, where there were ponds for fishing and woods for hunting.

It was there that all five family members were murdered by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer who had escaped from a prison bus. 

Lopez had broken free on May 12 from his restraints during a bus transport, stabbed the bus driver and fled the scene.  

It was unclear if Lopez was already inside the Collins home when the grandfather and four boys arrived, or if he broke in while they were there. Lopez was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers hours later.  

Waylon had just graduated high school and all three boys were known for their love of baseball.

Loved ones gathered at their school’s baseball field in Tomball to grapple with the devastating loss and remember the five lives that were taken.

