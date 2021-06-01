Texas Cops Who Saved Driver From Burning Car Are Praised Online for Heroism — And Good Looks | Inside Edition

Texas Cops Who Saved Driver From Burning Car Are Praised Online for Heroism — And Good Looks

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:27 PM PDT, June 1, 2021

Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda said they were just doing their jobs when they pulled a driver out of a burning vehicle.

Two Texas police officers are setting the internet aflame after their rescue of a man from a burning car was captured on body camera and went viral on social media.

The officers arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck totally engulfed in flames with the driver still inside. One of the cops smashed the window with his baton. They struggled to get the driver out of the truck, but finally managed to pull him to safety. Moments later, the vehicle exploded.

When a photo of the officers was posted online, the reaction was swift. 

“Which was hotter, these cops or the fire?” wrote one commenter.

“Arrest me,” said another.

The officers were identified as Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda. 

“We don't consider ourselves heroes. We're police officers. That's our job — to help people,” Pineda said.

The man trapped in the car was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Related Stories

More Than 800 Baby Turtles Rescued From Storm Drains Along the Jersey Shore
Hero Cop Speaks Out After Dramatic Rescue of 4-Year-Old Times Square Shooting Victim
Off-Duty Navy Sailor in San Diego Helps Rescue Passengers From a Capsized Boat
2 People Rescued From Pickup Truck Dangling Over Bridge in IdahoNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say
Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say
1

Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say

News
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
2

Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands

Health
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
3

Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims

News
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
4

Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse

Investigative
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
5

Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild

Inspirational