Texas Cops Who Saved Driver From Burning Car Are Praised Online for Heroism — And Good Looks
Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda said they were just doing their jobs when they pulled a driver out of a burning vehicle.
Two Texas police officers are setting the internet aflame after their rescue of a man from a burning car was captured on body camera and went viral on social media.
The officers arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck totally engulfed in flames with the driver still inside. One of the cops smashed the window with his baton. They struggled to get the driver out of the truck, but finally managed to pull him to safety. Moments later, the vehicle exploded.
When a photo of the officers was posted online, the reaction was swift.
“Which was hotter, these cops or the fire?” wrote one commenter.
“Arrest me,” said another.
The officers were identified as Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda.
“We don't consider ourselves heroes. We're police officers. That's our job — to help people,” Pineda said.
The man trapped in the car was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
