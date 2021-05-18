Rumors of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey have been swirling throughout the year that he could run for governor of Texas and now the state’s Democratic party says it would “welcome” him as their pick, People reported.

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party, spoke to Politico Monday and said that “The Gentleman” actor will get the support and they would “welcome him” if he opted to run.

"He's young, good-looking, smart and has a little wildness — but this is Texas," Hinojosa said. "We like that stuff."

The 51-year-old “True Detective” star has teased the idea that he'll run for governor in 2022, against Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, People reported.

McConaughey has also been privately making calls to influential political figures in the state to get a feel as to how he could stack up in the race, Politico reported.

"He has not reached out to the party that I know of," Hinojosa told the outlet. "It's absolutely up in the air."

McConaughey has kept himself busy in 2021 as he is the part owner of the newly minted Major League Soccer franchise Austin F.C. and has appeared at their home matches. Last year, he released the best-selling autobiography, “Green Lights.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star doesn't have many film projects lined up for the remainder of the year or for 2022, according to IMDB, as he just completed his voice-over role in the forthcoming “Sing 2,” making his schedule clear to potentially run.

