Texas Family Mourns Mom Shot and Killed by Cop Who Was Aiming for Her Dog

A mom of three was shot and killed by a rookie police officer aiming for her dog in Arlington, Texas. Maggie Brooks was shot in the chest by the officer, Ravi Singh, who was responding to a 911 call about an unconscious woman.

Brooks was actually lying in the shade on a blanket with her dog. When the officer approached, the dog came running, and Singh opened fire, hitting Brooks instead. The incident was recorded by Singh’s body cam.

“Oh my god! The police shot me,” Brooks yelled. Brooks died from the chest wound, and her dog Marilyn was grazed by a bullet.

“He went directly to deadly force, because he was scared, untrained and he panicked. He fired three times and my daughter was in the direct line of fire,” Brooks’ father Troy Brooks told Inside Edition.

A firefighter, Troy was actually on his way to the scene when he was told the shooting victim was his daughter.

“The entire Postal Service carries pepper spray. Every runner, bicyclist, jogger, kid walking home from school—we’ve all encountered a dog charging at us, and nobody else winds up dead,” Troy said.

He said the dog was just a puppy, a part Labrador mix who is not vicious in any way.

Maggie’s mother and sister are also speaking out.

“The video was released the next day, and I’ve only watched it one time. And I won’t watch it again unless we have to, because it does replay in my head all the time,” her sister said.

Singh, 25, has resigned from the force and was indicted for criminally negligent homicide, although Maggie’s family wanted him to face the more serious charge of manslaughter.

“It breaks your heart when they keep asking for their mom, you don’t know what to tell them. But it’s even worse when they quit asking, and they realize that she’s not coming back,” Troy said.

