A Houston man is behind bars after he allegedly lured a 10-year-old boy into a public bathroom, bit the child's neck and sucked his blood "like a vampire," authorities said.

Colton Tyler Ryan, 27, is being held at the Harris County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to online inmate records.

He is charged with injuring a child under the age of 15 and two counts of luring a child with the intent to commit a felony, a spokeswoman for the Harris County District Clerk's Office told Inside Edition Digital on Friday. His next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 13.

He has not entered a plea, according to online court records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to his court-appointed attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

Ryan allegedly approached the boy on Oct. 13 as the child was playing with friends and led him into the gym bathroom of the boy's apartment complex, authorities said.

The man then allegedly took photos of himself and the boy, yelled at him, and then bit his neck and sucked his blood, causing the boy pain, prosecutors claimed in court documents detailing bond conditions for the suspect.

Ryan also took the boy's cellphone and installed the Facebook Messenger app, then messaged the boy "at all hours" requesting they meet again, prosecutors said.

The boy's mother contacted police after noticing the messages on her son's phone, and seeing the "defendant lurking around their apartment and circling the building wanting to meet up with the child," the bail motion alleges.

Ryan was arrested on Monday. He will undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.