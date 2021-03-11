Texas police and school authorities are investigating the claims of a Black mother and son who say he was attacked during a sleepover, called the N-word and forced to drink the urine of white partygoers.

SeMarion Humphrey, 13, had been bullied at school long before he was invited to the gathering, his mother said. "While at the sleepover several white students shot SeMarion with BB guns. When he was asleep they slapped him, all while calling him racial slurs. And worse yet, they forced SeMarion to drink their urine," reads a GoFundMe post seeking contributions for therapy and private school.

The site has received more than $100,000 in contributions as of Thursday.

The Plano Police Department Police has assigned a detective to work with a campus resource officer in "a full and thorough investigation in an effort to identify any ... criminal offenses that might have occurred during and prior to this incident," according to a statement released last week.

"Bullying, harassment and acts of racism against Plano ISD students are abhorrent and will not be tolerated. There is nothing OK about harassment, there is nothing OK about bullying and nothing OK about any act of racism," school superintendent Sara Bonser told reporters Tuesday at a press conference.

“What we saw, what you saw, what we all saw, is inexcusable,” she said, referencing cellphone videos and images of the alleged attacks. "It’s our job to do something, together, about this.”

The boy had earlier quit his school's football team because of bullying, his mother, Summer Smith, said at a press conference last week.

"A couple of weeks ago SeMarion was ecstatic when a former teammate invited him to a sleepover. But little did he know what had been planned for him," family attorney Kim Cole wrote on the boy's GoFundMe page.

