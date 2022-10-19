The search for missing Texas mother and son came to a violent end after the son crashed his family's car in Nebraska during a high-speed chase and his mother's battered body was found in the trunk, authorities said.

Michelle and Tyler Roenz were reported missing last week in Humble, Texas, where Manfred Roenz reported his 49-year-old wife and 17-year-old son had disappeared, along with the family's Mazda, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The man also reported finding blood and human teeth inside the home, authorities said.

Investigators tracked charges made on Michelle's credit card in Oklahoma, Texas and the Dallas area, according to officials. The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued a national alert for the black Mazda.

The Nebraska State Police said the Texas county informed them Friday that the car was believed to be in their state. Troopers located the Mazda and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off, leading them on a chase that surpassed 110 mph and ended when the car struck a semi, then veered into a tree, the state said.

Tyler Roenz was behind the wheel and seriously injured, authorities said. A body that was later identified as his mother was found in the trunk, police said.

Tyler remains hospitalized in serious condition in Nebraska, police said. Preliminary reports determined Michelle died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, authorities said.

The teen will be extradited to Harris County on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle when his condition improves, according to the sheriff's office. He is expected to be charged with murder in connection with his mother's death, Deputy Thomas Gilliland said to Inside Edition Digital on Tuesday.

