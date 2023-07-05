A Texas teen who went missing while walking his dogs in 2015 has been found alive, officials said.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was found outside a church in Houston on Thursday, eight years after he vanished, according to Houston Police.

Farias, now 25, was found with cuts and bruises all over his body but is now in recovery at a hospital, ABC 13 reported.

"Rudy's family is excited," Melissa Rangel, a case manager with Texas Center for Missing, told KHOU 11. "They are over the moon, but they are also worried. Rudy is not doing well."

When the fire department arrived on scene, police, along with Farias' family, were already there, ABC 30 reported. Officials said Farias declined a transport to the hospital and instead was released to the custody of his mother, the news site said.

Farias was 17 when was disappeared while out walking his two dogs in March 2015, according to KHOU 11. The news site reported that his two dogs were found, but he was nowhere to be found.

When the search began, Texas EquuSearch asked for the public's help in locating Farias and advised that he may be disoriented because he had not been taking his medication. They also noted that Farias had attempted suicide in the past.

Prior to his disappearance, Farias was struggling with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, something he battled since losing his brother in a motorcycle accident in 2011, ABC 13 reported. When Farias went missing, he was believed to be wearing a necklace from his brother. He was still wearing the necklace when he was discovered on Thursday, and Farias’ mother said that since he was found, he often holds the necklace, according to ABC 30.

In 2018, police got a report of a possible sighting of the missing man but when they arrived, he was no longer there, KHOU 11 reported.

Farias’ mother told ABC 13 that he hasn’t said much since he was found. When his family tries to speak with him, he curls into the fetal position, she said.

Police said they plan to speak with Farias and his family on Wednesday to learn more about where he was for those eight years.

“Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case,” Farias mother told KHOU 11. “My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."