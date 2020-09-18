Texas Woman, 75, Who Died From COVID-19 Uses Her Obituary to Call Out Government Officials

A 75-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 used her obituary to call out the Texas government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mary Castro died on May 17 in Irving, Texas, after fighting the coronavirus for just five days.

“Mary had a heart of gold but she resided in a state where her leadership felt there were 'more important things than living,’ as stated by Texas Lt. Governor Patrick. Like thousands of others #MarkedByCOVID, she should still be alive today,” her obituary reads.

Mary was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman of faith, her obituary said.

“Her preventable death is due to the most craven, callous failures of the federal and state government," the obituary continued. "Her beautiful life should have never been collateral damage in their rush to reopen the economy.”

More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 700,000 people in the state have so far been infected.

"COVID-19 is claiming a 9/11's worth of U.S. victims every three days. So Mary's daughter is galvanizing her grief into ensuring the country elects government officials who will not put a dollar figure on human life," her obituary said. "No one should have to lose their life for the sake of the stock market."

RELATED STORIES

Are More People Getting Divorced Because of COVID-19 Lockdown? Lawyers See Surge in Splits Amid Coronavirus

21-Year-Old Overwhelmed by Guilt After Giving Dad COVID-19 That Landed Him in Hospital

Texas Doctor Learns COVID-19 Antibody Test He Received at Hospital Owned by His Employer Cost $10K